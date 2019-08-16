Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $2.36 Million as Market Value Declined; Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose While Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lowered Stake

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 50,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $216.79. About 321,294 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 37,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 491,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.30 million, up from 453,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 448,463 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24,817 shares to 107,884 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 95,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,191 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 197,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gp One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru owns 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 19.17M shares. Park Avenue Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.07% or 244,413 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr reported 71,658 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 9,900 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 14,017 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,225 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 153,125 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 399,851 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.17M shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Mngmt Com Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 5,595 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 133,997 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 39,398 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 4,940 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Riverhead Capital Lc owns 0.12% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 14,479 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,156 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 10,277 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap accumulated 426 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 18,124 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Boston Research & Mngmt Inc has 0.37% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,534 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Baxter Bros owns 3,997 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 17,933 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Franklin stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,278 shares to 64,549 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.53 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

