Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Its Position; State Street Increased Its Coresite Rlty (COR) Stake by $2.01 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.56M, down from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.18 million shares traded or 49.20% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C

State Street Corp increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 17,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 978,447 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.87M, up from 961,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 183,602 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 850,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $69.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will SS&C’s Recent Acquisitions Pay Off? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Unveils New SS&C Intralinks Executive Team – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Acquire Algorithmics Assets from IBM (IBM) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to Acquire Algorithmics Assets from IBM – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

