Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Stake by $399,483; Smith Salley & Associates Cut Its V F (VFC) Stake by $5.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 1.16 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 1.25M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares to 1,135 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 12,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,012 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 46,913 were reported by Oak Ridge Invs Lc. Asset Mgmt holds 110,535 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 1.22% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Frontier Management Com Ltd Liability reported 1.65% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.09% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Massachusetts Services Ma holds 1.19M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 49,429 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 28,408 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 189,597 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma holds 1.41% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 1.69 million shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 14,752 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Clark Cap Group Incorporated holds 570,460 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Peoples Services Corporation has 3,100 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nebraska-based Cls Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Covington Capital Management holds 0.41% or 75,341 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 81,637 shares. Horan Advsr Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 0.34% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.02% or 5,320 shares in its portfolio. 4,212 are held by Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prns L P. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 156 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 15.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.