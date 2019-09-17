Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Value Declined While Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding; Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Boosted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 28,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, up from 26,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $258.15. About 755,806 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 134,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 1.96M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,338 are owned by Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Select Equity Group Inc L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.88M shares. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 2.14% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 202,712 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 14,915 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Valinor Management LP has invested 5.33% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp reported 21.11M shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Torray Ltd Llc holds 1.9% or 317,827 shares. Prudential Inc holds 211,614 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comm State Bank owns 11,705 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,930 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 132,351 shares. Capital Impact Ltd Com owns 51,202 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24M for 15.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 21,757 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 522,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability owns 2,535 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Troy Asset Management Ltd reported 77,089 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advsrs accumulated 324,371 shares. Wendell David Associates has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spc Financial has 9,645 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,092 shares. Lord Abbett Comm Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 78,400 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 223,198 are owned by Davenport & Ltd Liability. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 13,197 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Limited invested in 0.32% or 380 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 5,660 shares. Prudential Public Lc owns 519,671 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.