Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Price Rose While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position by $6.30 Million; Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Kla (KLAC) Holding by $1.79 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 72,313 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 861.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,820 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 1,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.06. About 234,370 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 81,389 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 32,812 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated reported 78 shares stake. Moreover, Cypress Group Incorporated has 0.07% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ifrah Fincl Serv holds 0.19% or 4,081 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company reported 6,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 190,613 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 40,959 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,987 shares. 27,532 are held by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia. Beutel Goodman & Communication Ltd owns 0.99% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1.46M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 30,537 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 1.66M shares. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 9,028 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,881 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X (Chiq) (CHIQ) by 47,751 shares to 730,676 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Spdr(Xlk) (XLK) by 192,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,442 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Djia(Dia) (DIA).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.30M shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.09% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 109,926 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,254 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability invested in 6,225 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Fincl holds 3,358 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 203,927 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fdx Advisors Inc reported 4,813 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 22,114 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Com has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication invested 0.28% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Shine Invest Advisory Service Incorporated has 216 shares.