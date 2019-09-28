Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position; Pacifica Capital Investments Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Decreased by $2.97 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 133,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.18M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.18 million shares traded or 49.20% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 35,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 479,123 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.17M, down from 514,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 340,538 shares to 497,529 shares, valued at $114.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.85M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07M shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group accumulated 26,823 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co reported 71,214 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd stated it has 427,459 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 1.37M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 4,758 are held by Argent Tru Com. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 8,338 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd has invested 3.14% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Assoc, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,820 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 10,547 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Daiwa Securities holds 35,326 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com reported 440 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Fin Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 476,432 shares. Sns Grp Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 114,599 shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept reported 81,645 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 88,163 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 95,563 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.67 million shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.16% or 4,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 294,124 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Charter Tru Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Macroview Investment Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.