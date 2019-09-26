Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position Held by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 83,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 63,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 1.92M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 8.13M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c

