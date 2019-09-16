Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $5.77 Million; North Star Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Repligen (RGEN) by $300,050

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.89 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 2.57 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 3,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 143,954 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37M, down from 147,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 497,598 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Plc reported 0.05% stake. Frontier Capital Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.02M shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 9,698 shares. 230,510 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Morgan Stanley reported 232,195 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.06% or 10,241 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 26,608 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bb&T Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,540 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh accumulated 174,900 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 241,223 shares or 0% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 4,223 are held by Petrus Tru Commerce Lta. Amp Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 62,300 shares to 886,440 shares, valued at $120.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 142,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 33,908 shares to 336,436 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Scap Etf (SCHA) by 8,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Group Inc invested in 3,423 shares. Copper Rock Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 299,482 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. 298,213 are held by Charles Schwab Investment. Eagle Asset reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Parkside Bankshares And Tru accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Awm Investment holds 1.99% or 121,000 shares in its portfolio. 7,532 were reported by Navellier. Nbw Limited holds 35,399 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 134,548 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj reported 421,791 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 40,397 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 2,408 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 99.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.