Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (SSNC) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $788,193 as Market Value Rose; Needham Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Entegris (ENTG) by $1.73 Million as Share Value Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.78M shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (SSNC) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 12,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 68,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.30M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares to 162,381 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 7,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 19,730 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 275,758 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 1.04 million shares. 101,893 are owned by Qs Invsts Llc. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co holds 405,782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3.23 million are held by Timessquare Management Ltd Liability Corp. Schroder Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.63M shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 3.19M shares. Connable Office reported 103,120 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Washington Bancorporation holds 884 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 19,561 shares to 187,386 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).