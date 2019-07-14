Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Increased Holding by $2.36 Million; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 37,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.30M, up from 453,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.16M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 48,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 361,214 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 99,767 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership reported 9,563 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Axa has 0.09% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 161,100 shares. Endurant Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 5,830 shares. Cap Research Investors reported 2.60M shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc stated it has 3,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 24,903 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 101,757 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 2,640 shares stake. Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Blackrock invested in 5.73M shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 2,286 shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cordasco Financial Networks reported 0.06% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26,544 activity.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) by 18,030 shares to 112,917 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 132,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.31 million for 14.15 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

