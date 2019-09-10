Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shares Declined While Banbury Partners Has Decreased Holding by $7.29 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Stake

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 1.17 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.33. About 19.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares to 577,685 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Gp Lp holds 0.91% or 551,246 shares. New York-based Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc invested in 1.83% or 799,519 shares. Moreover, Loudon Inv Management Limited has 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). One Mngmt Lc has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,485 shares. 2.97M are owned by Fifth Third Bank. 10,056 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Management. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Management Limited Partnership holds 1.69% or 1.00M shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa Sb Invs holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,240 shares. 476,767 are held by Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Com. Wesbanco National Bank holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 327,776 shares. Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 12,324 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 13,597 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $208.03 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.