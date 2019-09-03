Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Position Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd; Medicines Co (MDCO) Holder Slate Path Capital LP Raised Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.65 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 1.87 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES; 13/03/2018 – IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: 10 Predictions for Innovation, Spending Drivers and Societal Value of Medicines that Will Transform Global Healthcare in 2018 and Beyond; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. – MENARINI GROUP SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 26/04/2018 – Quality Cancer Care: Not Just a Matter of Anti-cancer Medicines; 30/04/2018 – Editas Medicine to Present New Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Creating Genome Editing Medicines at the American Society of; 02/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Adds New Suppliers from South Africa and South Korea to its Growing Generic Manufacturing Network; 17/04/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ 200028.SZ SAYS BOARD ELECTS LIU YONG AS CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”; 13/03/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN CONFIRMS EXPECTS SALES OF NEW MEDICINES TO COMPENSATE OR OVERCOMPENSATE FOR FALLING REVENUE FROM PATENT-EXPIRED DRUGS FACING COMPETITION FROM BIOSIMILARS

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies stated it has 94,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 50 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 224,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 685,698 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 10.97 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 10,980 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 41,166 shares in its portfolio. 15,250 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 195,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 134,650 shares. Sarissa LP has 15.3% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.45% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 146,681 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. 100,977 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,337 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Strs Ohio invested in 154,680 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Punch & Associates Inv Management owns 0.61% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 112,689 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 57,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 10,057 are owned by Shell Asset Management Comm. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj has 0.49% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Castleark Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 433,553 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.1% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.11M shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation holds 1.22% or 63,150 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 982 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 308,400 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).