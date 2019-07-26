Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake by $9.41 Million as Stock Value Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 19,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.46 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 1.15M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 229,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 232,612 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 462,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 3.04 million shares traded or 28.16% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Compared Trelegy Ellipta to Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta; 29/03/2018 – Breo Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L INTERIM DIV 19 PENCE/SHR; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 30/03/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: O’Neill Properties to close soon on $50M+ deal for GSK property; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GlaxoSmithKline’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘A’; 24/05/2018 – GSK May Look at Merger Options for Indian Unit -The Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,906 shares to 45,499 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Legatus Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.88% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 63,015 shares. Us Bank De owns 50,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 17,159 shares. Southpoint LP holds 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 9,430 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management stated it has 6,967 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 91,291 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs holds 0.62% or 28,100 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Asset One Limited has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 5,325 shares. 671,569 were reported by Fil Ltd. Kirr Marbach Co In reported 147,445 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 1.69 million shares.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04M for 17.37 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.