Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Co Com (SSNC) Stake Has Upped by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $64.91 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 384,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 190,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.36 million, down from 575,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (SSNC) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 16,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 960,860 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp Shs Cl Com by 26,563 shares to 121,410 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 13,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,562 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Com (NYSE:EPD).

