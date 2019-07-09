Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Holder Boston Family Office Upped Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding Maintained by Blackrock Inc

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 17,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 44,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.44M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 462,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687.17 million, up from 25.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $638,552 activity. Shares for $182,000 were sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley. The insider rahim rami sold $279,027.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 32,546 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 105,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

