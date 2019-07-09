Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Autus Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $527,940; Highstreet Asset Management Position in Vermilion Energy (VET) Lowered as Stock Declined

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 18,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.85 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 468,524 shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 8,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 49,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 916,107 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Mercantile Trust reported 18,159 shares. 425,660 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Zacks Inv invested in 0.05% or 40,219 shares. 5,100 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Earnest Ptnrs Limited has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Groesbeck Investment Nj owns 10,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 835,955 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 725,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Zweig stated it has 0.25% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.25% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Royal London Asset Limited reported 79,580 shares stake. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 49,429 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 14,390 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,218 shares to 32,630 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,456 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Units by 28,594 shares to 46,468 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP).

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VET’s profit will be $43.26 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

