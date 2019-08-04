Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Castleark Management Upped Its Holding by $1.15 Million; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shares Declined While Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Increased by $510,715 Its Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 79,542 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 75,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 598,490 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 18,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 42,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26 million shares traded or 98.27% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 33,700 shares to 47,088 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 15,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,672 shares, and cut its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 391,146 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated has 30,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 835,955 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc reported 0.55% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 13,588 shares. The Rhode Island-based Compton Mgmt Ri has invested 0.56% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toth Advisory reported 5,325 shares stake. Stifel holds 0.04% or 198,104 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 63 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 156,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Banbury Limited Co reported 381,174 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 187,338 shares. 111,273 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.