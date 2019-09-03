Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Holding Has Upped by Torray Llc; Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC)

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 5.28M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,028 shares to 162,442 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,021 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.