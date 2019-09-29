Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Position; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $811,200; Shares Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 29,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 49,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 78,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.18M shares traded or 50.79% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 20,490 shares to 91,646 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 12.01M shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 2,600 shares. Rmb Cap holds 333,158 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 418,539 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. Exane Derivatives stated it has 12,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Inc invested in 0.14% or 135,652 shares. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach And Company Ltd Llc In has invested 2.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 165,664 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 10,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0% or 136 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 41,536 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 12,409 shares.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. 2,500 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $65,844 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 797,014 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.03% or 4.06 million shares in its portfolio. 369,670 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. 1,198 were accumulated by Tower Research Limited (Trc). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 9,786 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) accumulated 28,905 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 7,670 shares. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj holds 0.02% or 21,050 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 1,476 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.03% or 57,083 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 621,504 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stifel Finance stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 111,161 were reported by Tyvor Ltd Liability.