Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped Position by $399,483; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Stake in Manulife Finl (MFC) Has Upped by $32.52 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.54 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.02 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 592,928 shares to 596,753 shares, valued at $25.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 133,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 590 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks accumulated 37,636 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 114,880 were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Macquarie Gru has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 287,817 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Callahan Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 56,184 shares. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 4,496 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has 28,020 shares. Regions Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,549 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc invested in 11,624 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 12,565 shares to 29,407 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,342 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

