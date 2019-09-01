Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Incline Global Management Cut Holding; Global Thematic Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $485,355

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 8,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 607,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.78 million, up from 599,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 991,097 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06M shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Revere Bank and Virginia Commonwealth Bank Select SS&C for CECL Transition – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRTY, SSNC, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,561 shares to 858,873 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 17,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,619 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.