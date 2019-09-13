Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake Lifted by Cantillon Capital Management Llc; Dish Network (DISH) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 711,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.57M, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 305,217 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network (DISH) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,375 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 101,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Dish Network for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 341,296 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 138,633 shares to 6.94 million shares, valued at $356.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 43,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.27% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd reported 0.86% stake. Punch And Associates Invest invested in 114,677 shares. Amp Cap reported 52,476 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta holds 4,223 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And stated it has 176,159 shares. Tributary Management Ltd accumulated 39,200 shares. Numerixs Inv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) invested in 55,556 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 92 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.2% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hm Payson invested in 128 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of accumulated 0.02% or 54,600 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 32,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 10,745 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 30,917 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Parkside State Bank & Tru holds 0% or 334 shares. Cna Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,688 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 81,630 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 1.49 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). World Asset Mngmt has 15,724 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc accumulated 25,815 shares. New South Mgmt has invested 2.11% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Comerica National Bank owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 44,079 shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $294.59M for 14.91 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72M was made by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.