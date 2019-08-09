Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Banbury Partners Has Cut Its Position by $7.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Concorde Asset Management Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $315,756 as Share Value Declined

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 2.97M shares traded or 70.02% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 7.73 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares to 10,428 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp holds 2.21 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has 47,949 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 19,320 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Park Circle holds 700 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Choate Investment reported 3,867 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 1,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Lc stated it has 6,892 shares. Comerica National Bank has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 122,640 shares. Kistler reported 55 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 78,598 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Elm Limited Liability accumulated 1,355 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.05% or 6,156 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 818,118 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bancshares accumulated 0.08% or 6,240 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Management Ltd holds 3.88% or 130,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc invested in 7,040 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 200,442 shares. Bessemer owns 12,896 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 20,400 shares. 1.29M are owned by Invesco Limited. Banbury Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 381,174 shares or 7.02% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 13,019 shares. Hallmark Cap Incorporated invested in 1.61% or 231,918 shares. Signaturefd reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).