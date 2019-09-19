Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Value Declined

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 194.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 7,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $156.71. About 19,317 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 55,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 485,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.97 million, down from 540,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 19,299 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “SS&C Intralinks Forecasts Increase in Global M&A Activity in Second Half of 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Service reported 327,757 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 135,652 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Lc stated it has 440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As owns 83,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Riverhead Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 24,167 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 380,339 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Kj Harrison And Prns holds 34,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 364,453 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 3,592 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh accumulated 0.11% or 174,900 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 349 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 15,936 shares stake. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,243 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9999 by 69,911 shares to 117,506 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 46,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things the Market Missed From Illinois Tool Works’ Earnings – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illinois Tool Works Is A Top Flight Industrial – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.