Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Upped Holding; Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $326,547; Market Value Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,111 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, down from 94,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ss&Ctechnologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. It closed at $58.89 lastly. It is down 21.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC) by 24,375 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $51.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delltechnologies by 45,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,064 shares, and cut its stake in Lamresearch (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) by 50,008 shares to 465,089 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Clb (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.