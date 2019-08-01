Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Raised Its Stake; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake Maintained by Stelliam Investment Management Lp

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 319,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 781,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.80 million, up from 462,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 1.80M shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47M, up from 10.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 6.74 million shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Brinker Cap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 213,755 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% or 29,989 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 328 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The New York-based Williams Jones Assoc Limited has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 4,395 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.82% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Mercantile Company accumulated 18,159 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited reported 540,920 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj holds 0.23% or 113,653 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Llp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.17M shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 93,005 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $25.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 49,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,729 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

