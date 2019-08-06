Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (SSNC) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Aravt Global Has Decreased Its Position

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92 million, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 2.46M shares traded or 79.04% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (SSNC) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 12,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 56,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 68,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 2.06 million shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Infrastructure drops 3.3% after equity offering announced – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Renewable Energy Stock Adds Some Power to Its Dividend Growth Engine – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield set to make offer for stake in India’s Suzlon – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Nj holds 113,653 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 25,017 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Pcl reported 1.16 million shares. 2,982 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.07% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Advsr LP reported 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested in 1.22% or 63,150 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Invesco Ltd reported 1.29M shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0% or 3,250 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp invested in 168,126 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Andra Ap owns 57,900 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.3% – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 527 shares to 10,110 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).