Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Holder Torray Has Upped Its Position by $571,788 as Market Valuation Rose; As Tableau Software (DATA) Shares Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 352,166 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28M, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $174.68. About 516,567 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.48 million are held by Valinor Management Lp. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services owns 216 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 175,032 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 14,410 shares stake. Axa reported 89,828 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Intrust National Bank Na reported 9,205 shares. 216,241 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation holds 132,303 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc has 10,254 shares. Punch And Assoc Investment stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 408 shares to 16,474 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,094 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.