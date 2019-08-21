Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Share Value Declined While North Star Asset Management Boosted Position; As Synovus Financial (SNV) Shares Rose, Jcsd Capital Has Boosted by $4.90 Million Its Stake

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 84,384 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 266,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 92,900 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

