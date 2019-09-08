Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lifted Holding; As Simon Property Group New (SPG) Stock Declined, Holder Fred Alger Management Cut Stake

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc New (SPG) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 28,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 72 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 28,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 994,904 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $932.46 million for 12.40 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

