Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position Has Boosted by Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc; As Neenah Ppaper (NP) Stock Declined, Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neenah Ppaper Inc (NP) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 9,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 72,832 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 62,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neenah Ppaper Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 110,816 shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 440 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 328 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Franklin invested in 3,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Markston Interest Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,125 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs holds 2,199 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 39,771 shares. 12,490 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fdx Incorporated holds 4,813 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 284,443 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 14,752 shares stake. Adage Ltd Liability owns 725,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 328,428 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Names New President and Executive Leadership for SS&C Health – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 5,480 shares stake. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,716 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). 55,621 are held by Citadel Ltd Company. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.61% or 193,973 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com has 29,930 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.02% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Nwq Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.51% or 365,431 shares. Bb&T Corp has 0.03% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 11,800 shares.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neenah Paper: Well Positioned In A Niche Premium Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Neenah (NYSE:NP) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.