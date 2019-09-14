Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding Raised by Hhr Asset Management Llc; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Cut Stake by $811,440

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 1.81 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,134 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 31,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 22,520 shares to 799,715 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,080 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hockey Legend Patrick Sharp to Participate in a Fireside Chat at SS&C Deliver – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied FEX Analyst Target Price: $68 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to acquire Investrack business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 27,716 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Nj has 117,466 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 63 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 79,616 shares. Concourse Mngmt Lc holds 1.88% or 33,910 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management Group has invested 0.68% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% or 2,944 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ami Asset Mgmt holds 2.19% or 767,013 shares. 450,253 were accumulated by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Congress Asset Management Com Ma reported 1.63 million shares stake. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 525 shares to 1,758 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,220 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Financial Bank Of The West reported 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boys Arnold & Com owns 5,104 shares. Moreover, Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 117,185 shares. Hartford Finance Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Missouri-based Wedgewood Prns has invested 3.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farmers Merchants invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Usca Ria Limited invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lumina Fund Management Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burren Capital Advsr Ltd holds 50,900 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Ltd Com has 3,546 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Hike Their Bets in Biotech – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.