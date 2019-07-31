Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Position Maintained by Torray Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Nbt Bank N A Has Lowered Stake

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, down from 82,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $214.06. About 54.79 million shares traded or 106.28% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 3.30 million shares traded or 102.76% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69,963 shares to 181,214 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,002 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 29,280 shares to 44,975 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

