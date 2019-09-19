Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Co Com (SSNC) Market Value Declined While Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Stake; Arista Networks (ANET) Share Value Declined While Cim Has Decreased Its Holding by $396,011

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (SSNC) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 16,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 3.72M shares traded or 81.96% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, down from 3,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $246.6. About 529,090 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.31 million for 28.41 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 3,969 shares to 10,573 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,760 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Com (NYSE:EPD) by 18,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,978 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com Com (NYSE:UNH).

