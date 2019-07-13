Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake Has Raised by Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc; Anworth Mtg Ast Com (ANH) Share Value Declined While Doheny Asset Management Cut Position by $1.00 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.16M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com (ANH) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162,000, down from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.78M market cap company. It closed at $3.85 lastly. It is down 14.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ANH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 600,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 179,500 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Boston Prtn owns 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 81,013 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 587,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 22,545 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 104,915 shares. 30,855 are held by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Hillsdale Invest invested in 1,150 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc owns 8,089 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 40,676 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 109,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 156,973 shares. Aperio Llc reported 57,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Lpl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hallmark Cap Incorporated invested 1.61% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 399,851 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 114,880 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 328,428 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 476,711 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Llp has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 111,273 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Franklin reported 0% stake. 1,900 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fred Alger has 153,125 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.