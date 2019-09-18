Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) Stock Value Declined While Delphi Management Boosted by $459,078 Its Stake; Olstein Capital Management LP Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $1.13 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 3.24 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) by 253.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 8,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 3,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Ss And C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 2.50 million shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “For TuSimple, The Money Spigot Continues To Flow – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service: Translating The Benefits Of The FedEx-Amazon Fallout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

