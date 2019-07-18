Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Price Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Holding Has Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.17 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 574,212 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,801 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 779,094 shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 13/05/2018 – Allegion To Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 29/05/2018 – Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

