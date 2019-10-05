Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $966,378

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 3,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 51,708 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 54,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE)

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 9,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 147,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48 million, down from 156,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.01 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 175,496 shares to 281,174 shares, valued at $76.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd Adr (NYSE:WIT) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $217.30M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest Grp Inc owns 5,236 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp holds 2.19% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 767,013 shares. Thompson Invest Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 14,915 are held by Piedmont Advisors. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 1,243 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 380,339 shares. Hm Payson And Co has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 3,045 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 267,894 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.