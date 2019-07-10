Srs Investment Management Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock declined 1.05%. The Longwood Capital Partners Llc holds 87,500 shares with $1.82M value, down from 437,500 last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $7.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 9.30M shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Srs Investment Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc acquired 13,835 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 3.56M shares with $1.27 billion value, up from 3.55M last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $164.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.50M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED. Sweeney Anne M sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc Inc has 0.61% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,288 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership accumulated 752,920 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Axa holds 0.19% or 136,424 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marietta Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,910 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 725 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Co. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 2,256 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Secor Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 363,644 were accumulated by Tybourne (Hk). Sfmg Lc has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). American has 191,478 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 83,835 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Netflix had 36 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $450 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. Wolfe Research initiated the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of AMRN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Service holds 75,038 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 235,204 are owned by Pura Vida Invests Limited Com. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.55% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 233,415 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Cambridge Investment Rech stated it has 21,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr invested in 0% or 701,532 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management holds 1,025 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 214,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 9,442 shares. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.21% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 23,600 shares. Tobam invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. Mcclain Value Management has invested 0.65% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Orbimed Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 467,600 shares. Hendershot holds 10,000 shares.