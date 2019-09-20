Srs Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $151.95 Million; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Declined While Cullen Frost Bankers Raised Position by $1.79 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 42,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 625,376 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.44M, up from 582,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 10.57M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 65.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 937,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 486,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.27M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $153.38. About 1.34M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $91.38M for 93.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 60,490 shares to 405,877 shares, valued at $70.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 26,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,504 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).