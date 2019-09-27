Srs Investment Management Raised Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) as Stock Declined; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined, American Financial Group Upped by $3.03 Million Its Holding

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06M, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 245,984 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 668,653 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Align Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zimmer Biomet to distribute Align Tech intraoral scanners – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Upstart Dental Unicorn’s IPO Is A Risky Bite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar completes $4.1B Tribune Media purchase – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/20: (MDR) (CRC) (SCHL) Higher (HTGM) (SMTX) (ROKU) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media +3% as Stephens’ new best idea – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.