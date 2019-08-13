Srs Investment Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Decreased by $225.38 Million as Valuation Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Cls Investments Has Lifted Its Stake by $777,114

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 19340.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 18,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 98 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 23.26 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript)

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04 million shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $227.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0% or 2,384 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 90,067 were reported by Css Limited Liability Il. Bar Harbor Tru Ser invested in 0.26% or 4,146 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provident Inv Management reported 216,910 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com owns 155,730 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc owns 16,073 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,950 shares. Motco owns 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,230 shares. 2,306 are held by Lesa Sroufe And. 1.13 million were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com. Barr E S And stated it has 35,061 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested 2.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,677 shares to 1,380 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 264,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,418 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).