Srs Investment Management Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Has Raised by $40.32 Million; As Recro Pharma (REPH) Share Price Rose, Broadfin Capital Has Decreased by $690,150 Its Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 138,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 7,864 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 237,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 851,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $148.75. About 184,773 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 82,550 shares to 272,550 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recro Announces Expansion of CDMO Service Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2019: NSPR, REPH, RWLK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recro Pharma Amends Athyrium Credit Facility Nasdaq:REPH – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Gained 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma Announces Six-Year Extension of License and Supply Agreement Between Teva and Recro Gainesville – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 41,837 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 65,917 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 17,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 103,862 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 102,656 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Parametric Assoc Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 87,989 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Brandywine Global Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). New York-based Opus Point Prns Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,752 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,100 shares stake. Vanguard Grp accumulated 836,539 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 14 shares. Westfield Cap Management Lp accumulated 245,722 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 7.42M were reported by Vanguard. British Columbia Investment reported 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.04% or 158,900 shares. Strs Ohio holds 15,011 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,462 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,238 were accumulated by Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa. Citigroup holds 76,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 5,785 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 13,978 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 35,672 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 45,559 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Names Jason McDonell as Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.