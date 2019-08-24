Srs Investment Management Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $225.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $416,322

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 10,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 14,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 237,169 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $185.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 8.54 million shares. Burns J W And Ny owns 73,189 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Intact Invest invested in 2,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 35,597 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt owns 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,066 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs holds 0.1% or 2,751 shares. 90,765 are owned by Jacobs Ca. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc reported 89,314 shares. Karp Mngmt accumulated 19,694 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 97,595 were accumulated by Founders Mgmt Llc. City holds 1.13% or 36,071 shares in its portfolio. Luxor Cap Group Inc LP has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regis Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,985 shares. Aviance Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na owns 81,915 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Tradition Capital Mngmt invested 2.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability reported 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company holds 23,974 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bath Savings Communications owns 5,732 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt invested in 244,645 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc stated it has 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.56% or 2.22 million shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 2,342 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 111,531 shares. Pettee Investors holds 84,453 shares. Family Mgmt Corp accumulated 4,854 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.