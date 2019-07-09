Srs Investment Management Lifted Its Avis Budget Group (CAR) Position; As Oneok (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Earnest Partners Raised Its Stake

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 9,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,630 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 66,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 4.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.36M, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 525,815 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd; 30/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Brings Connected Cars to Europe with Groupe PSA Partnership; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) by 43,707 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,945 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 519,293 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mngmt Pro Incorporated stated it has 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 53,867 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 31,948 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 18,166 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj stated it has 3.94% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 16,340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl reported 466,618 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Axa invested in 0.01% or 46,135 shares. 26,195 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Peoples Finance Serv accumulated 50 shares. Reaves W H & has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $148.01 million activity.

