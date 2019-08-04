Srs Investment Management Increases Position in Avis Budget Group (CAR); Cedar Rock Capital LTD Holds Holding in Starbucks (SBUX)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 4.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 16.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.36M, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 1.38M shares traded or 42.32% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 14/03/2018 – BUDGET CAR RENTAL LAUNCHES OF OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CEO LARRY DE SHON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. $3.46 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by Varma Vivek C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.