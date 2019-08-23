Srs Investment Management Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); As Jabil (JBL) Share Price Rose, Holder Texas Yale Capital Lowered Holding

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 237,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 851,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 673,090 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 513,926 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,257 shares to 43,133 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

