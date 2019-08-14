Srs Investment Management Increases Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); As The Gap (GPS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Denali Advisors Cut Its Stake by $397,800

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 237,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 851,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 1.71 million shares traded or 43.81% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Gap Inc. (GPS) by 48.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Gap Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.77% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 6.63 million shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings.

