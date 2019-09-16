Srs Investment Management Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Cut by $40.70 Million; Bright Rock Capital Management Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $1.51 Million as Valuation Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 88,150 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 64,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 1.60 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc analyzed 1.20M shares as the company's stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 5.73M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.81 million, down from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 4.54 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Cognizant (CTSH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Blue Chip Tech Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 20,000 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,425 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Invest Corp holds 0.15% or 9,615 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.64% or 3.68M shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.82% or 11,039 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Farmers Co reported 67,234 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ltd Llc has 12,201 shares. 14.59M were reported by Invesco Limited. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 296,356 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 24,291 shares. Edmp has 2.5% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 43,097 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 3.18 million shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.31M for 106.98 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited reported 154,201 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.12% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings reported 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Altfest L J And invested in 6,690 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity owns 730,414 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 7,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 1.4% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 18,230 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 87 shares. Alberta Mgmt holds 0% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors holds 243,553 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 425,434 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 10,951 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 76,847 shares in its portfolio.