Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stake by $40.83 Million; Swedbank Has Trimmed Salesforce.Com I (CRM) Position as Stock Declined

Swedbank decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com I (CRM) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 124,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.62M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $152.17. About 3.77M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 1.29M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into TripAdvisor Class A; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Llc stated it has 19,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc has 12.98M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 85,240 shares. Lafayette reported 28,930 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 2 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 174,611 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Roundview Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Veritable Lp invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Howe & Rusling holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Company accumulated 0.35% or 5,726 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 21,400 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn invested in 0.44% or 490,524 shares.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares to 542,967 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.06M shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $273.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).